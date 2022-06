Bruce Perisho in Memory Dad, It's been 4 years since you left us. We feel your guiding hand on our shoulder daily. We see the red cardinals to remind us that you are near. We hear a song or see a movie title that triggers happy memories. Not a day goes by that you aren't thought about or talked about between all of us. Please keep watch over us, until we all meet again. Happy Father's Day in Heaven. Love you more & most, Cookie, Missy Robert, Dana and your Fur Buddy Bunky