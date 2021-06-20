In Memory of Bruce Perisho Happy 3rd Father's Day in Heaven. When someone asks what a GREAT MAN is we don't have to think twice. We answer back a GREAT MAN is our DAD/PAPA. When we needed a hand, a pat on the back, someone to listen & give advice, or we just needed a little support IT WAS YOU DAD! You NEVER turned anyone away who needed help or guidance. We hope you know how appreciated you are and how much we miss you EVERYDAY! Thank you for keeping watch over us, ESPECIALLY over Mom. We would give ANYTHING to hug you one more time! HAPPY FATHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN TO THE GREATEST MAN!!! Love you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky