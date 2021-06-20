 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce Perisho

Bruce Perisho

Bruce Perisho

In Memory of Bruce Perisho Happy 3rd Father's Day in Heaven. When someone asks what a GREAT MAN is we don't have to think twice. We answer back a GREAT MAN is our DAD/PAPA. When we needed a hand, a pat on the back, someone to listen & give advice, or we just needed a little support IT WAS YOU DAD! You NEVER turned anyone away who needed help or guidance. We hope you know how appreciated you are and how much we miss you EVERYDAY! Thank you for keeping watch over us, ESPECIALLY over Mom. We would give ANYTHING to hug you one more time! HAPPY FATHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN TO THE GREATEST MAN!!! Love you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts