Bruce Perisho

Nov. 18, 1967 - Nov. 18, 2021

Happy 54th Wedding

Anniversary.

Who would think two, 15 year olds that never knew each other and were doing a favor for their friends would form a 56 year relationship? Our friends never connected, but we did! Bud, we came a long way since 1962. We had our ups and downs, survived a two year engagement, your four years in the Air Force including one year in Vietnam. Then, in 1967 we made our relationship permanent, we said forever! I miss your smile, your hugs, your touch. God has you in his arms and I have you in my heart. Thank you for our beautiful life! I loved you then and I still love you now. I will love you forever. Until we meet again ... Forever your loving Wife, Cookie and Your Children, Missy and Robert, Your Granddaughter, Dana and Your Fur-Buddy, Bunky.

