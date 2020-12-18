Bruce R. Kendall

DYER, IN — Bruce R. Kendall, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his children Allen (Denise) Kendall, Laura (Rodney) Arsenault, Lynnette (Kevin) Bishop, and Carrie Kendall; grandchildren Kaitlyn Miller, Jonathan Kendall, and Courtney Bishop; siblings Oliver Kendall, Jim (Barb) Kendall, and Chris (Becky) Kendall; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Kendall; his brothers, Tony and Bill Kendall; and his parents.

Bruce was born October 14, 1933, in Hayward, WI, to his loving parents, the late Floyd and Myrtle. He married the love of his life, Joyce, and together they raised four children. Bruce was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held but will be postponed until spring or summer 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com