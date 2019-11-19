{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce R. Moore

GARY, IN - Bruce R. Moore, age 74, of Gary, passed away November 17, 2019. He graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1963 and served in the U.S. Army. Bruce worked as a steelworker for over 40 years. He was a loving father and grandfather who was very proud of his family's accomplishments. Bruce was a kind and generous man who touched many lives.

He was survived by his children Brandy (Marty) Howland, and Jason (Amber) Moore; four grandchildren Martin, Noelani, Katelynn, Connar.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation for Bruce will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.