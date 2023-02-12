Mar. 5, 1954 - Feb. 1, 2023

CHESTERTON - Bruce Simmons, age 68, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Hammond, IN to Adair and Theresa (Pirowski) Simmons.

Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Nikki (Smith) Simmons; children, Dustin (fiance, Shea Edwards) Simmons, Courtney Rockwell, Carina Simmons, Tara (Michael) Duffie and Cuyler Simmons; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ruby, Matthew, Maverik, A.J., Ben, Ava, Finn, Cian, Fletcher and Charlotte; mother, Theresa Smith; siblings, Wayne (Lori) Simmons, Gloria Papan, Kevin Simmons (Jodi), Kathryn (Larry) Sanetra, Shawn (Teresa) Simmons, Ronna Andrade, Leslie Gnatt (Mike), Ginger (Terry) Shannon; brother-in-law, Brad (Karen) Smith, sister-in-laws, Barb (Lou) Williams, Kathy (Jim) Kirk and Eileen Smith (Louie Rodriguez); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and his faithful canine companion, Darla. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Adair and Mona Simmons; son-in-law, Jon Rockwell; siblings, Allen Simmons, Kenny Simmons, Georgia Miazga, Debbie Snyder and Michelle Sulich.

Bruce was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 597, retiring after 37 years. He loved live music. He enjoyed gardening, nature, and building projects in the garage. Most of all he loved his grandchildren, spending time with them and attending all their activities.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home.