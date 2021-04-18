ST. JOHN, IN - Bruce V. Aldrin, 80, of St. John, IN. Born August 10, 1940 which everyone knows makes him 23 years old. He is survived by his wife, Vera nee Wingert; children, Eric (Calli) Aldrin, Dawn (Terry) Osburn; grandchildren, Jason (Shelly) Jabczynski, Joshua Jabczynski, Jennifer (Aaron) Schuster, Kyle (Samantha) Osburn, Alexa and Evan Aldrin; great grandchildren, Olivia, Samuel, Nathan, Bailey, Isis, Emma, Easton and Knox; brother, Clifford (Patricia) Aldrin; sister in law, Tammy Aldrin. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Caro Aldrin; brother, Ron Aldrin. Bruce graduated from E.C. Washington HS in 1958 and Calumet College. He retired from public accounting after many years of practice in his own business and being a member AICPA and IN Society of CPA.