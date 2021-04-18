ST. JOHN, IN - Bruce V. Aldrin, 80, of St. John, IN. Born August 10, 1940 which everyone knows makes him 23 years old. He is survived by his wife, Vera nee Wingert; children, Eric (Calli) Aldrin, Dawn (Terry) Osburn; grandchildren, Jason (Shelly) Jabczynski, Joshua Jabczynski, Jennifer (Aaron) Schuster, Kyle (Samantha) Osburn, Alexa and Evan Aldrin; great grandchildren, Olivia, Samuel, Nathan, Bailey, Isis, Emma, Easton and Knox; brother, Clifford (Patricia) Aldrin; sister in law, Tammy Aldrin. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Caro Aldrin; brother, Ron Aldrin. Bruce graduated from E.C. Washington HS in 1958 and Calumet College. He retired from public accounting after many years of practice in his own business and being a member AICPA and IN Society of CPA.
Bruce was a past Master Mason for Indiana Harbor Lodge, where he was the long time Treasurer; Shriners, Scottish Rite, York Rite, past patron of Eastern Star, past associate guardian Jobs Dtrs. He was also a member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Visitation, Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a Masonic Service, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave in Lowell. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 11AM, at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St. in St. John. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Indiana Masonic Home or Shriner's Hospital. www.sheetsfuneral.com