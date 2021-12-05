GRIFFITH, IN - Bruce W. Phillips, 58 of Griffith, IN passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He is survived by Sue Young, who's been his constant companion for over 27 years. His mother, Roseann Phillips; sister, Donna Overton; brothers: Rich (Dianna) Phillips and Mike Phillips; granddaughter, Faith Gonzales; his faithful companion Marley; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Phillips.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Bruce was a graduate of Griffith High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at Morton Salt Company for over 27 years and was currently employed at Midwest Pipe in Schererville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to PAWS www.pawstinleypark.org in Tinley Park, IL in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net