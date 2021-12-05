 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce W. Phillips

Bruce W. Phillips

Bruce W. Phillips

GRIFFITH, IN - Bruce W. Phillips, 58 of Griffith, IN passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He is survived by Sue Young, who's been his constant companion for over 27 years. His mother, Roseann Phillips; sister, Donna Overton; brothers: Rich (Dianna) Phillips and Mike Phillips; granddaughter, Faith Gonzales; his faithful companion Marley; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Phillips.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a Memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Bruce was a graduate of Griffith High School Class of 1983. He was formerly employed at Morton Salt Company for over 27 years and was currently employed at Midwest Pipe in Schererville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to PAWS www.pawstinleypark.org in Tinley Park, IL in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso kicks off holiday celebration with Holly Days

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts