HOBART, IN - Bruce Webber, age 85, of Hobart, IN passed away September 26, 2020. Bruce served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, stationed in Germany. He was a journalist for the Post Tribune and the Hobart Gazette. Bruce was a member of the Rusty Pipes, German Band, North Coast Jazz, and I.U. Marching 100. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott Webber. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Webber; two daughters: Karen (Brian) Klenk, Laura (Kris) Neal; five grandchildren: Amanda and Christopher Klenk, Ava, Luke, and Madeline Neal; two sisters: Susie Richmond, Dorothy Mohrs; many loving nieces and nephews.