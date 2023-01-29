Bruce William White

Dec. 25, 1952 - Jan. 19, 2023

Bruce White, age 70, the founder and chairman of industry-leading hotel company White Lodging, died on Thursday, January 19, surrounded by his family. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Born in Gary, IN, the son of Dean & Barbara White, Bruce grew up in Crown Point, IN.

Bruce was a proud graduate of Purdue University, where he later served on its Board of Trustees. Bruce continued his support of Purdue through various benefactory programs, including the creation of the White Lodging - J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and the transformation of the Union Club Hotel.

Bruce founded White Lodging in 1985, starting with a single hotel in Merrillville, IN and had since grown it into one of the country's largest privately held hospitality companies, which develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands across the country. Transforming cities and skylines such as Indianapolis, Austin and Louisville, the innovative company is widely recognized as one of the industry's best. Bruce was a lifelong learner and "hospitalitarian" and truly loved every aspect of the business.

In 2008, following a lifelong passion for the American West and the outdoors, Bruce acquired Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, WY. Brush Creek is the culmination of Bruce's extensive hospitality experience, continuous dedication to philanthropy, and unabashed passion for the sustainability of authentic western heritage. Originally intended as a getaway for family and friends, Bruce's vision transformed this getaway into a collection of three distinct luxury guest ranches, which are consistently recognized as some of the top resorts in the world.

Bruce married his beloved Beth (nee: Maloney) in 1987. Together, they built a values-driven life centered around family, friends, and community involvement. Bruce's many passions included travel, classic rock and country music, sports, wine, snow skiing, shooting, mountain biking, and hiking. More than anything, he loved sharing his passions with others, constantly entertaining family and friends and generously bringing people together through countless trips, events and celebrations.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his three adult children: Corinne, Conner and Patrick "Otis"; and one grandchild, Timothy.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made to Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago IL 60607 or at www.bigshouldersfund.org.