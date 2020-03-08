CHICAGO, IL -Bruna M. Danese, age 87, at rest February 26, 2020; Beloved daughter of the late Leonardo and Angela Danese (nee Pallotto); Loving sister of Eda (Enea) Mannarelli, Bianca Danese, the late Petronilla (the late Lt. Col. George) Weir, and the late Maria Danese; Dear aunt of Emilia (Wayne) Crawford, Angelo (Margaret) Mannarelli, Annamarie (Michael) Konar, Robert (Diane) Weir, Denise (Jeffrey) Bartlett, and Andrew Mannarelli; Fond great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bruna graduated from Loyola University with a Master's Degree in Education. She attended LA Sorbonne in Paris and taught in Germany and Italy for the US Government. Bruna was also a proud Chicago Public School teacher for over 30 years teaching students the French language.