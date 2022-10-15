June 10, 1938—Oct. 12, 2022

Bruno J. Czernoch, age 84, of Crown Point, IN passed peacefully on October 12, 2022 at home with his loving wife Helen of 63 years at his side.

Bruno was the devoted father to: Karen Marshall, Dee (Tom) Bishop, Linda (Joe) Gregor; Proud grandfather to: Colleen (Michael) Reinschreiber, Emily (Jake) Ashley, and Christina Gregor; great-grandfather to: Gwen Ashley and Andrew Reinschreiber; and uncle to many nephews and nieces.

He attended Sacred Heart grade school and Tolleston High School, where he also played football, graduating in 1956. He then attended Valparaiso Technical Institute graduating with a degree in electronic engineering.

Bruno worked at Inland Steel, then owned Glen Park TV, and then worked for Methodist Hospitals, retiring in 2002. While at Methodist, he formed co-ed softball and volleyball leagues.

He coached 7th grade boys basketball at Sts. Peter and Paul. He coached his daughters’ softball teams and umpired many games and tournaments throughout NW Indiana.

He was an active member of St. Matthias Catholic Church for many years. He was on the first Pastoral Council for St. Matthias and the Gary Diocese. He started the men’s group, was an usher, and worked the garage sales.

His hobbies included model railroading, organizing model railroading shows, fishing, golfing, stamp collecting, and genealogy. He was a member of the Calumet Stamp Club, Gary Sportsmen Club, and St. Matthias Knights of Columbus.

Bruno is preceded in death by his parents: Bruno and Jean Czernoch; sister, Elaine Jelesky; and sister, Bernadette Peterson.

He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be on Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of Mass at 1:30 PM with Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating.

Bruno will be laid to rest in Calumet Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bruno’s name to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org/ or to St. Matthias Catholic Church.

