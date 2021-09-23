CROWN POINT, IN — Bruno J. Ziolkowski, age 94, of Crown Point, formerly of Hegewisch passed away of September 16, 2021. Husband of late Sally Ziolkowski (nee Wawrzyniak). Father of Lynn Aloia, Gail Foley and Mike Ziolkowski (partner Keith Frey). Grandfather of Kate Foley, Jim (Kristina) Foley, Brendan Foley and Becky (Jason) Pauer; great grandfather of Ace Davis.

Visitation will be on Friday September 24 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Florian Church of Hegewisch. Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 a.m. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Bruno will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Sadowski Funeral Home of Hegewisch.