-Two countries went to war to dispute his nationality.
- He once asked Warren Beatty if he wanted his autograph.
- He gave his own father, 'The Talk'.
He is…
BRUNO WINICKY SR.
Sunrise: Austria- March 21st, 1950.
Sunset: Indiana- December 5th, 2018.
Bruno was a decorated Green Beret and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He was a brave soldier as well as a loving father and a beloved husband to Charlene of 47 years (July 15th in 1971). He was a jack-of-all trades, a retired millwright, and had a love for Harleys. Bruno Winicky Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully in the early hours at the VNA Hospice Center where he took his last motorcycle ride alone through the clouds.
Bruno is survived by his brother Otto and family, sisters-in-law Jorene Bronston and Judith Buncich and families and his wife Charlene, and their three kids. Bruno Jr., (Camille) and their kids: Lauren, Hunter, Ethan, and Addison. Steve, his wife Missy and their kids: Mackenzie, Hailey and Xander. And Joe, his wife Jessie and their kids: Mickey, Owen and Casey. Bruno is preceded in death by his mom, dad, mother-in-law, and sisters: Mary, Christine and Anne.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at ee-fh.com.