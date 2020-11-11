Bryan Ashley Curry
In Loving Memory of Bryan Ashley Curry.
11/11/1966 - 11/27/2018On His 2nd Birthday In Heaven. Happy Birthday Sweet Bubba!
Today, Would have been your 54th Birthday. Our lives will never be the same. You brought so much joy to all of us and in so many ways. Your smile, your wit, your love for people and most of all your caring ways. We thank God every day for your generous love. Love, Mother & Dad, Kimmie, Reid, Evan, Beverly, Mark, Matthew and Shobee.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.