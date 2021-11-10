Bryan Ashley Curry
Nov. 11, 1966 — Nov. 27, 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BRYAN ASHLEY CURRY
On His 3rd Birthday In Heaven.
Today, Would have been your 55th Birthday. Our lives will never be the same. You brought so much joy to all of us and in so many ways. Your smile, your wit, your love for people and most of all your caring ways. We thank God every day for your generous love.
Happy Birthday Sweet Bubba!
Love, Mother and Dad, Kimmie, Reid, Evan, Mark and Matthew.
