CLERMONT, FL - Bryan Bek" Klawinski, 59, of Clermont, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents George and Joyce Klawinski, on December 1, 1961, in Hammond, Indiana. Bryan graduated from Munster High School and went on to study heating and air-conditioning at Ivy Tech Community College. He then became the owner of Fireplace Furniture and also had a partnership with his father in Klawinski Heating and Air-Conditioning. Upon both businesses being sold, Bryan moved to Florida with his family. After a couple of years, he happily retired, but still loved to build things and work on his 1969 Camaro. Bryan was very much a family man; he loved his children dearly and would do anything for them. He leaves his loving mother, Joyce and his four children: Dr. Darren (Danielle), Amanda, Tyler (Stacey), Ryan Klawinski, and Jordan Godzinski, who was like a son, to mourn him. He is survived by grandchildren: Joandy, Braydin, and Peyton; his brother Bruce (Nancy) Klawinski and his family; Krista (Mike) Mesirow and their children, David (Christa) Klawinski and their daughter, and Nicholas (Jennifer) Klawinski and their son; his cousin Sheryl (Dr. Mark) Kendra and their family Marisa, Taylor, and Austen Kendra; his aunt Judy (Richard) Herman and their two daughters Dawn (James) Burke and their children, Dana (Ben) Waldron and their children. Bryan was preceded in death by his father George, his grandmother Violet, and sister-in-law Janie Klawinski.