Dec. 1, 1961 - Sept. 17, 2021
CLERMONT, FL - Bryan Bek" Klawinski, 59, of Clermont, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents George and Joyce Klawinski, on December 1, 1961, in Hammond, Indiana. Bryan graduated from Munster High School and went on to study heating and air-conditioning at Ivy Tech Community College. He then became the owner of Fireplace Furniture and also had a partnership with his father in Klawinski Heating and Air-Conditioning. Upon both businesses being sold, Bryan moved to Florida with his family. After a couple of years, he happily retired, but still loved to build things and work on his 1969 Camaro. Bryan was very much a family man; he loved his children dearly and would do anything for them. He leaves his loving mother, Joyce and his four children: Dr. Darren (Danielle), Amanda, Tyler (Stacey), Ryan Klawinski, and Jordan Godzinski, who was like a son, to mourn him. He is survived by grandchildren: Joandy, Braydin, and Peyton; his brother Bruce (Nancy) Klawinski and his family; Krista (Mike) Mesirow and their children, David (Christa) Klawinski and their daughter, and Nicholas (Jennifer) Klawinski and their son; his cousin Sheryl (Dr. Mark) Kendra and their family Marisa, Taylor, and Austen Kendra; his aunt Judy (Richard) Herman and their two daughters Dawn (James) Burke and their children, Dana (Ben) Waldron and their children. Bryan was preceded in death by his father George, his grandmother Violet, and sister-in-law Janie Klawinski.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor John Richy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation in his name would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com