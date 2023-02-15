Oct. 20, 1957 - Feb. 11, 2023

HOBART - Bryan C. Carl (BC), age 65, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, surrounded by family. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1976.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Carl (nee Imboden); beloved mother, Shirley Carl (nee Zizkovsky); sister, Andrea (Greg) Rigby; brothers: Rich (Laura) Carl and Alan (Linda Fletcher) Carl; three nephews: Bryan Carl, Matthew Carl, and AJ Carl; aunts: Barbara Knibbs and Carol Jean (Tom) Witten; and numerous cousins and friends.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Richard Carl.

Bryan owned and operated Carl & Son Plumbing and Heating in Hobart, IN, started by his father and grandfather in 1930.

Bryan lived life in the fast lane. He raced for many years in the Midwest states and frequented the US 30 and US 41 Drag Strips. He loved to share stories about racing his drag bike and winning track championships.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bryan's name to American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.

Visit Bryan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.