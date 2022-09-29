WHITING, IN - Bryan A. Drangmeister, 35 of Whiting, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his residence. He was the beloved son of Randi L. (Stark) Drangmeister and the late Eugene E. Drangmeister; dear Godson of John Flores; many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 12 noon at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Don Stock of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Munster, officiating; interment, Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Bryan Drangmeister was born on April 11, 1987 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Munster and was a former employee of Tec-Services. He enjoyed sports cars, racing and motorcycles. A devoted son, Bryan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.