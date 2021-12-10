 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 1957 — Dec. 7, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Bryan L. Schultz, age 63, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicky Schultz (nee Harder); children: Michelle (Chad) Bush and Ryan (Katie) Schultz; four grandchildren: Gabe, Sophia, Stella and Ava; brother, Arnold "Tib" (Linda) Schultz; sister, Kimberly (Chris Schroeder) Schultz; in-laws: John and Geneva Harder; and many nieces and nephews.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold "Tib" and Miretta Schultz; granddaughter, Reilly Bush; and brother, Rodney Schultz.

Bryan worked in the auto body repair industry since he was 14 years old and was the Owner of Bryan's Body Specialist for 25 years. He had a passion for cars and auto restoration. Bryan frequented garage sales and flea markets, and was especially happy if he found some bulk snacks to pass along to his grandkids. His joy was his grandbabies. Bryan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was a kind, simple man with a big heart. He will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. until the Time of Sharing at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Bryan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

