Jan. 15, 1949 - June 30, 2022

HIGHLAND - Bryan M Pierce, age 73, of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1949, to Earl and Mary Kathryn (McMurray) Pierce. He graduated from Merrillville High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1971. He graduated from Purdue University, School of Engineering, Management, and Technology, with two Associate Degrees in Applied Science in 1978 and 1980, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1982. In 2015 he retired after being employed for 41 years at ArcelorMittal, where he was nicknamed "Bear" by his co-workers.

Bryan is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ann (Nagel) Pierce; loving sons: Brennan Joseph Pierce and Brett James Pierce; sweet daughter-in-law, Hannah Pearl Smock; and dear family friend, Helen Porvaznik. Bryan was preceded in death by father, Earl Pierce; mother, Mary Kathryn Pierce; sister, Cheryl (Pierce) Whittingham-Rose; brother, Earl Eugene Pierce; and in-laws: Harold Joseph and Elizabeth Catherine Nagel.

Bryan was loving, generous, and always ready and willing to lend a hand whenever needed. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords, and sudoku puzzles, coin collecting, and was a keen history buff. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him!

Funeral services are July 22, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana with a prayer service at noon with Reverend David Smith officiating, followed by entombment with military honors at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org) or a charity of your choice in Bryan's memory.