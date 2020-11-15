Bryan S. Belicek

Bryan was a graduate of Lake Central High School in 1994. This is where he first met Dawn. After his time in High School, he went in to the working world. He began at Carmeuse Lime in Gary, IN and ventured in to the world of Heavy Equipment Mechanics with Hubert Lines - Local 150 and Midwest Operating Engineers. He is described as the world's best Daddy, husband, loving son, and dear friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Outside of work he was a real family man. When the children played a sport, he was the coach, when a friend or complete stranger had a flat tire, he was the one who showed up to change it. He was a doting husband, and a great son. He did not lack in the chivalry department. Bryan was a man of his word and held true to the heart of gold he possessed. His love of life, sarcasm, and ten second whit, will be truly missed.