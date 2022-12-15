Jan. 9, 1960 - Dec. 12, 2022

KOUTS - Bryon Lee "Burtt" Cannon, 62 of Kouts, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born January 9, 1960, in Valparaiso, to Jerry and Jayne (Jacobson) Cannon. Burtt attended Kouts High School, before proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1977-1981 and obtaining the rank of Boatswain 1st Class. During his time in the Navy, he served on the USS Ranger and traveled around the world, mainly serving in the Pacific. Following his honorable discharge, Burtt made his career as a Maintenance Engineer at Porter Memorial Hospital for 30 years.

Burtt was skilled at many trades. He was a master woodworker, created ornamental rope work, and built his own Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Burtt was an avid reader, a captivating storyteller, and a skillful wordsmith. His charismatic personality endeared him to everyone he met. He loved animals, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his beloved family. Burtt will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

On January 5, 2014, Burtt married Theresa Brown, after a 10-year engagement, who survives, along with children: Nicholas Cannon and Amy Davis, both of Valparaiso; granddaughter, Paizley Cannon; sister, LeaAnne (Alvin) York of CO; niece, Sidonna York; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen Cannon; and his dog, Roy AKA Biggie Fries.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.