Bryon is survived by his parents: Bryon Sr. and Dorothea Higginbotham; two brothers: Justin (Britney) Culver and Marc Higginbotham; one sister, Kaylee (Tim) Higginbotham; three beautiful daughters: Rachel, Lillian and Natalie Higginbotham; long-loving girlfriend, Kanesha Lowe; mother and father-in-law: Michelle and Tony Lowe; adopted grandma, Roberta Lowe; brother-in-law, Thomas Lowe; nieces: Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Bridgette, Dorothy and Amber; nephews: Billy and Tommy; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Obie had three favorite Pastors: Brian and Debbie Shaver, James and Carly Turnes, Adam and Heather Lyle; his two best pals: David Sisak Jr. and Greg Hoover. Bryon is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Tommy "Pa" and Dorothy "Ma" Culver, and Thomas and Janet Kay Higginbotham; three uncles: Tommy Higginbotham, Ronald Culver and Ricky Higginbotham; his loving dog of many years, Bruno; and his best friend, Jose Figueroa.