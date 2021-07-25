April 12, 1942 - June 16, 2021

MENIO PARK, CA - On Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021, Bud Kundich passed away peacefully at age 79 with family by his side. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary-Jo Kundich, and is survived by their three sons: Steve Kundich (Zivil Matta), Robert Kundich and Ron Kundich (Heather Kundich).

Bud was born in Gary, Indiana on April 12, 1942 to Martin "Mac" Kundich and Mary Teresa Frankovich. Bud is survived by three brothers: Donald (Liss) Kundich of Huntley, IL, Jerome (Marianne) Kundich of Schererville, IN, Kenneth (Susan) Kundich of Waterford, WI, and sister Rose Celine Kundich of Huntley, IL. Bud was preceded in death by his brothers: Dennis (Partricia) Kundich of Allison Park, PA, and Lawrence Kundich of Hobart, IN and sister Mary Kundich Harryman of Los Angeles, CA.

Bud graduated from Purdue University where he majored in electronics. He wed Mary-jo Clark on May 4, 1963 and initially settled in Munster, IN. In 1972, Bud and Mary-Jo moved their family to the Silicon Valley, settling first in San Jose, CA and then in Sunnyvale, CA in 1976. Bud worked in the semiconductor industry and eventually struck out on his own as a manufacturer's representative working globally in high technology for decades.