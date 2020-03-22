CROWN POINT, IN - Buddy W. Larsen, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with family by his side in Crown Point.

He was born March 14, 1933 in Crown Point to Art and Elsie Larsen. Buddy helped his family work the family farm until joining the United States Army as a motion picture photographer. He served during the Korean War.

Buddy raised a family with his former wife, Patricia (Larsen) Damato, in the Merrillville area. Buddy enjoyed supporting his children and others in youth sports and activities. He coached 8th grade Boys Basketball at S.S. Peter & Paul from 1964-1974.

Buddy and Pat divorced, and he later married Dora (Kallas) Larsen. Dora and Buddy loved to travel. Dora passed away in 2001.

Throughout his life, Buddy was known as a hard worker and for having an entrepreneurial spirit. He worked as an ironworker for 34 years. In his final years as an ironworker, he was the superintendent of Superior Construction. In "retirement," he started and operated Larsen's Auction Service with his son, James Larsen. The father and son team ran their auction business from 1985-1995.

Later in life, he met and married, Alice (Hoehn) Larsen. She preceded him in death.