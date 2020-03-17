Buddy W. Larsen

CROWN POINT, IN - Buddy W. Larsen, age 86 of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Due to the Coronavirus, the family will announce the funeral arrangements at a later day.

