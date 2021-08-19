 Skip to main content
GARY, IN — Bulah Glover Gearring, age 75, of Gary passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Crete, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME INC. 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private cremation will follow at the family's convenience.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Gearring family during their time of loss.

