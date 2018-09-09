CROWN POINT, IN - Bunty B. MacDonald, age 101 of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, passed away September 4, 2018. Bunty was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Gary and a present member of First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point, an Elder, a member of PEO Sisterhood, Beta Gamma Alumni, Tri Delta, a former volunteer and member of Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Horace Mann and the University of Michigan. Bunty also taught Speech and Drama at Gary Edison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. MacDonald; sister, Marion Ransel; brother, Ross Bain. She is survived by her daughter, Carol ( Dr. Ray R. Bucur); son, Dr. Charles C. (Nancy) MacDonald; grandchildren: Nancy Bucur, Jonathan (Melissa) Bucur, David (Samantha) Bucur, Jessica (Shane) Langemier, Margot (Peter) Berko, Chase (Tina) MacDonald, Ian (Momo) MacDonald; great grandchildren: Nathan, Jacob, Cole, Allison, Kade, Ellory, Emerson, Addie, Belle, Quinn, Charlie, Andrew, and a baby on the way; many loving nieces and nephews. Bunty's family would like thank her wonderful caregiver, Maureen Kelley and the staff and friends at St. Anthony Village.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point or St. Anthony Village.