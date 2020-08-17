× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burnette Terrence Hughes passed quietly in his sleep on Sunday, August 9, 2020, to be forever at peace with the Lord. He was born on April 8, 2020. "Baby Burn" as he was affectionately called by his family was the son of Robert Hughes, Sr. and Erin Kathleen Murray of Merrillville, IN.

He leaved to cherish his memory his parents; his sisters, Angelena Hinojosa, Destiny Hughes, and Abrielle Hughes; his brothers, Robert Hughes, Jr. and Avery Hinojosa.

He is loved by his paternal grandparents: Burnette Hughes Jr. (Mary) of Killeen,TX, Dr. Maggie Stanton (Thomas) of McDonough, GA; as well as, his maternal grandparents; Jeanne Myers of Crown Point, IN and T.M. Murray of Manteno, IL. His uncles: Chris Murray (Jaclyn) and Jordan Burnette Hughes (Kasey) were blessed in his presence.

He is loved beyond measure and will always be remembered.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the funeral home will be limited, social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private.

To view and/or sign Burnette's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.