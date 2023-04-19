Nov. 16, 1946 - April 17, 2023

LOWELL, IN - Butch Bukovac, 76, of Lowell, IN passed away peacefully, Monday, April 17, 2023. He is survived by his children, Edward (Lindsey) of Carmel and Bridget (Jeff) Baird of Crown Point; grandchildren, David, Emelyn and Noah; sister, Jean (Jim) Pappenheim of Crown Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Joe; brother, Ron; Joan Bukovac; and Porky and Fozzie.

Butch was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and a lifetime 4th degree member of their Knights of Columbus. Also a member of The Grange, South Lake County Agriculture Historical Society, Farm Bureau and was an instrumental part of the Lowell Labor Day Parade for many years. He was the founding member of the SOB Club, (if you know, you know).

Visitation Friday, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a KOC service, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:00 AM, at his church, 216 S. Nichols St. with burial following in St. Edward Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to South Lake County Agriculture Historical Society or Erin's Farm Sanctuary.