Byron 'Bruce' Phillips

AUBURN, IN — Byron "Bruce" Phillips, 80, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. He was the widower of Mary Kay "Kay" Phillips, his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, who died in August of this year. Bruce was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in Gary to Russell N. Phillips and Orvina Dieckman Phillips Gradle.

After the early death of his father, Bruce worked full-time at Martin's Gas Station while attending Hobart High School to fund his education. Bruce graduated from Indiana University in 1963 with a degree in business administration. He began his career at US Steel before joining RLI Corp in Peoria in 1972, where he served as senior vice president at the time of his retirement.

Following his retirement in 1987, Bruce and Kay purchased a home on Lake James where they enjoyed many years entertaining friends and family. After leaving Lake James, they moved to Auburn, IN, where Bruce enjoyed golfing and woodworking.