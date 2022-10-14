March 23, 1940 - October 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Byron "Butch" Colby, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Butch is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Colby (nee Kish); children: Kimberly (late David) Lane, Jocelyn (Scott) Eberly, Nikki (Aaron) Dennision; grandchildren: Ana, Carly, Maddy, Gabby, Dylan, Lalia, Helen, Payten, Logan; great-grandchildren: Harper, Terrence, Anakian; and sister, Betty Vogt.

Butch was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Colby; his parents: Levi and Mildred Colby; brothers: Donald, Merle, Roland, and Roger Colby.

Butch worked at Ozinga for over 20 years. He was an amateur weatherman but an absolute jack of all traits. Butch loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Butch will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM.

