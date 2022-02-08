DYER, IN - C. Robert Magnabosco, age 81, a Dyer, Indiana resident formerly South Holland and Chicago's Roseland and Historic Pullman Neighborhoods. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School "C.V.S." United States Army Veteran. Retired after 35 years of service as a Delivery Route Driver for Gonnella/Torino Bakery. Fellow member of the Spaghetti-O's. Husband for 26 years of the late Jacqueline "Jaci" (nee Clark). Father of Gina and Anthony Magnabosco. Son of the late Mary Rose (nee Fabris) and Christiano F. Magnabosco. Brother of Mary Ellen (David) Craig and the late Laurence (Lee) Magnabosco. Brother in-law of Peter (Wendy) Clark and Andrea Clark-Lewis. Uncle and friend of many.