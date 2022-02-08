 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C. Robert Magnabosco

DYER, IN - C. Robert Magnabosco, age 81, a Dyer, Indiana resident formerly South Holland and Chicago's Roseland and Historic Pullman Neighborhoods. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School "C.V.S." United States Army Veteran. Retired after 35 years of service as a Delivery Route Driver for Gonnella/Torino Bakery. Fellow member of the Spaghetti-O's. Husband for 26 years of the late Jacqueline "Jaci" (nee Clark). Father of Gina and Anthony Magnabosco. Son of the late Mary Rose (nee Fabris) and Christiano F. Magnabosco. Brother of Mary Ellen (David) Craig and the late Laurence (Lee) Magnabosco. Brother in-law of Peter (Wendy) Clark and Andrea Clark-Lewis. Uncle and friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Wednesday February 9, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Services at funeral home Thursday 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.

Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.

