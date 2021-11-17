 Skip to main content
C. Victor Litherland

C. Victor Litherland was a lifelong resident of NW IN, but deeply connected to his Southern IL roots.

Victor is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Priscilla; son David; and sister Beverly Litherland.

Victor is survived by his son Raymond; daughters: Cheryl (Bill) Graham and Ruth (Matt) Price; grandchildren: Lynda, Aimee, Cheri, and Julie Graham; brother Walker Litherland; sisters: Loretta Brown, Lucy Holstein, Mary Penick, and Ruth (Garry) Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

Victor supported his family as an electrician. He was a salt-of-the-earth, faithful member of FBC, serving in the bus ministry for over 50 years. His entire life could best be summed up with the word "faithful."

Services will be held with visitation at 10:00 AM prior to the 11:00 AM service on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Memory Lane Memorial Park, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307.

www.memorylane.com

