LANSING, IL - Cailey Ryann DeJong, age 27, of Lansing, IL was delivered from her earthly suffering and went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Beloved daughter of Homer and Evelyn (nee Regnerus) DeJong. Cherished sister of Courtney (Ryan) Bylsma, Tyler (Jennifer) DeJong, Case (Emily) DeJong, and Douglas DeJong. Loving aunt of Jase, Kaiya, Jude, Caiden, Maddox, Liam, Blake, and Frank. Dear niece and cousin of many. Cailey was loved by many and will be missed.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at the Crete Protestant Reformed Church, 1777 E. Richton Rd., Crete, IL. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. at the church with Rev. Audred Spriensma officiating. (Please note that the church is a scent and fragrance free church, also no poinsettia plants please). Burial will be a private family service at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. In loving memory of Cailey, memorial contributions may be given to Protestant Reformed Christian School / Heritage Christian High School (heritagechs.org), Covenant Christian High School (covenantchristianhs.org) or a Christian School of choice.