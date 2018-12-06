VALPARAISO, IN -
Calista Jane Evans (nee Jennings), age 82, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albion, MI on April 3, 1936 to Levi and Lillian (Devinney) Jennings. She is survived by her sons, Paul N. (Dawn) Evans, Shane W. Evans; daughter, Damita K. Evans- Thompson; grandchildren, Chyanne Evans, Stephanie Sams, Ryan Sams, Abigail Mills, David Mills, Shane Evans and Hannah Evans; great grandchildren, Liam Pieper, Rylen Sams, Braelyn Sams, Mason Mills and Chelsie Mills; nephew, Larry Clark and nieces, Sharon Smith and Ellie Lambert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Lillie Jennings; infant son, Kirk Wayne Evans; brother, Wayne Jennings and sister, Leora Clark.
Calista graduated from Albion College with an associate degree in Secretarial Education. She was known as a 'Super Crafter' and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, needlepoint and any and all other forms of crafting. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend and will be fondly remembered.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Fellowship beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements in the care of EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - CHERSTERTON, IN. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.