VALPARIASO, IN—Calixto Cantu, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born May 10, 1931 in Monterrey, Mexico, the son of Calixto Cantu Cantu and Agripina Pedraza.

Calixto was a US Army Veteran and the National Guard and retired as a steelworker at Inland Steel. Surviving is he wife, Abigail (Mendoza) Cantu, of Valparaiso; daughters: Celeste (Al) Coleman of Valparaiso, Laura (Ed) Cantu-Brann of Schererville and Belinda (Bill) Kuhl of Michigan City; and two grandchildren: Mia Brann and Zachary (Haylee) Susoreny. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Carmen Rodriguez, Feliciana Cantu and Estela Gomez; and brothers: Arturo, Raymundo and Emilio Cantu.