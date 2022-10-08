May 10, 1931—Sep. 29, 2022
VALPARIASO, IN—Calixto Cantu, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born May 10, 1931 in Monterrey, Mexico, the son of Calixto Cantu Cantu and Agripina Pedraza.
Calixto was a US Army Veteran and the National Guard and retired as a steelworker at Inland Steel. Surviving is he wife, Abigail (Mendoza) Cantu, of Valparaiso; daughters: Celeste (Al) Coleman of Valparaiso, Laura (Ed) Cantu-Brann of Schererville and Belinda (Bill) Kuhl of Michigan City; and two grandchildren: Mia Brann and Zachary (Haylee) Susoreny. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Carmen Rodriguez, Feliciana Cantu and Estela Gomez; and brothers: Arturo, Raymundo and Emilio Cantu.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 2:00 PM—6:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Roque Meraz officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, Illinois 60421. www.bartholomewnewhard.com