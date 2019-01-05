ST. JOHN, IN - Calogero 'Carlo' Montalbano (aka Cavallere), age 82, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Rose; also surviving are his children: Andrew (Debra), Vita Lundy, Angela (Donald Sjogren) Peifer, and James (Misty); special niece Vita Marisa; grandchildren: Nicole, Katherine (Gerardo), Christina (Christopher), Zachary, Declan, Drake, Jennifer, and Pamela; great grandchildren: Mia, Lilyana, Liam, and Nicholas; brothers Giovanni (Vitina) and Gaspare; in-laws: Paul, Rose, Mary, Juanita, and Angela; the Giangiulio family: Charles, Joseph, Frank, Roxanne, Christine, and grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews in the US and in Sambuca, Italy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Margharita, parents Andrea and Vita, sister Vitina, brother Antonino, and brother in law Carl.
Funeral services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10701 Olcott Ave, St. John at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Calogero was born in Sicily, Italy and worked as a furniture maker until he came to the United States to Calumet City after he married his wife, Rita, in 1960. He retired from Inland Steel after 32 years of service.