CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY SOUTH HOLLAND, IL — Calvin D. Jansen, 95, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020. Loving husband of 72 years to the late Jo Anne S. Jansen, nee Ridder, married on Veterans Day 11/11/1947. Devoted father of Paula (Dave) Spence, Patricia (Jesse) Marcano and Jerry (Alina) Jansen. Proud grandfather of Kammie (Ryan) Valerius, Ryan (Marissa) Spence, Devan (Josh) Anderson, Marcy (Bryan) Waterstraat and Tyler (Amanda) Marcano; great-grandfather of Adalyn, Bennett, Easton, Eli, Sylas, Elena, Haley, Bentley and Grady. Dear brother of the late Marion (late Howard) Postma, and late Violet (late William) Kiekinapp. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ally Jansen.

Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME JAMES E. JANUSZ - DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with the Rev. John Aukema officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mr. Jansen shared the Walk About Zoo in South Holland for many years, was Past Commander of the American Legion, a longtime member of the Lions Club in South Holland, and manager at Snap-On Tools for 38 years. Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.