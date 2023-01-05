ST. JOHN—Camila Trevino-Olvera, age 54, formerly of St. John, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at Community Hospital, surrounded by her family and loved ones, where she lost her courageous battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Michael Olvera; stepsons: Angel Jesus Olvera and Arthur Michael Olvera II, and step-grandson Arthur Michael III; her parents, Praxedis “Rolando” and Camila Trevino; sister, Juanita (Milos) Trivunovic of Munster, IN; father-in-law, Alfonso Olvera of East Chicago; brother-in-law, Juan (Idalia) Olvera of East Chicago, IN; nephews: David and Stevan Trivunovic, Juan Olvera II; and nieces: Emma Trivunovic and Jasmine Olvera (son Zaden). She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, many friends, and her loving dogs, Lucy and Desi, who were her babies.

Camila was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1986, and received a Scholarship to attend The Art Institute of Chicago. As a child, she displayed to everyone her talent for art and even sold some of her pieces to the President of the Art Institute after an exhibition held by the school.

She worked for advertising agencies in Chicago, for many years, and until recently worked for the Lake County Coroner’s Office and Lake County Board of Elections Office in Crown Point.

She loved hanging out with her friends, traveling, drawing, music, doing Karaoke, drinking cold Pepsi, eating Thai food, going to see movies and concerts. Visited Graceland annually with family and friends for Elvis Week in Memphis. Thanks to her sister Juanita and Cousin Rita she was able to meet Billy Idol in person.

Bowling was her great passion, and she was awesome at it! Being a member of the Treviño Dynasty, she had to be. She was a member of the WBA Woman’s Bowling Association and USBC Greater Lake County Bowling Association for over 20 years and the recipient Female Bowler of the year in 2011 and Senior female Bowler of the Year in 2018. She averaged 200 or better for 20+ years with three 300 series games, six 11 strikes in a row series and an 800 series. Camila never bragged about her accomplishments; she would instead say, “It’s just something to do!” Her bright smile and compassion for others will be sorely missed globally as we celebrate her love for life in the years to come.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James the Less Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. A celebration of Camila’s life will begin on Friday, January 6th, 2023, with visitation at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster IN from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m; and on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Church. A procession to Church on Saturday will begin at 9:15 a.m. from FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Private Cremation to follow. Obituary, online condolences and tribute wall are available at www.fifefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please send your memorial donations to the Pink Ribbon Society 303 E 89th Ave. Suite 100 Merrillville IN, 46410.