HEBRON, IN/COCOA BEACH, FL - Camille "Cami" Jackson (nee Cramer) age 49, of Hebron, IN/Cocoa Beach, FL, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Cami is survived by her husband, Michael Jackson of 15 years; mother, Mary Lou Cramer; sister, Cortney (Branden) Cramer-Rodda; loving aunt to Ivy and Ethan Rodda.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at White Hawk Country Club, 1001 White Hawk Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with a Service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Cami's name to an animal shelter or charity of one's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
Sign Cami's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.