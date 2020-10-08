LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Candace "Candy" Vaupel, age 72, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, formerly of Hebron, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
She is survived by son: Anthony Vaupel; daughter: Jeanette (Chuck Woodward) Vaupel; four grandchildren: Madeline Kleine, Brenden Vaupel, Jason Kleine, and Bella Vaupel; brother: Kip (Sally) Carpenter; sister: Judy (Jim) Carpenter Haney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband: Larry; brothers: Tony and Don Carpenter; and mother: Martha Gander Carpenter.
Candy graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1966 and a graduate of Don Roberts Beauty School. She owned That's My Style Beauty Salon in Hebron for 20 years. She was the church secretary and a member of the choir at Salem Methodist Church. Candy enjoyed bowling at the Merri-Bowl and Hebron Lanes.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church (756 W 350 S, Hebron) at 10:00 a.m.
Please remember that masks MUST be worn during her visitation and services. Please bring your own.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
