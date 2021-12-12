HIGHLAND, IN - Carey Lee Pruitt, Jr., age 69 of Highland, passed away on December 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Darla (nee Nickel), super fun dad of Lisa (Chris) Schulp; and dear brother of Nancy (Jerome) Rudy. Preceded in death by his parents: Carey L. Pruitt, Sr. and Virginia Pruitt; and brothers: John (Pat) and Richard (Kathleen). Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Carey retired from Inland Steel after forty-four years of service. All who knew and loved Carey will miss him dearly and his wonderful sense of humor.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held at Wednesday, December 15 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Gumz officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.burnskish.com