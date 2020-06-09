Cari M. Balmer

Cari M. Balmer

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Cari M. Balmer, 49 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1970. Cari's passion was caring and helping others, which she did working as a nurse practitioner.

Cari is survived by her husband, Chris Balmer; parents, Ralph and Kay Cummins; children, Skyler (Allie) Balmer, Kyle Balmer, and Erica (Austin) Slayden; grandchildren, Eli, Addelyn, and Adley; and sister, Sheri (Rob) Rohrer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts