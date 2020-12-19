Carin D. DeBats

VALPARAISO, IN — Carin D. DeBats, 64, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center.

Carin is survived by her husband, Robert DeBats, of 38 years; two sons, Matthew DeBats and Mark (Anne) DeBats; brothers, Albert (Deanne) Stazinski and Lawrence (Kelly) Stazinski; and many nieces and nephews.

Carin was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Mary Stazinski.

Carin was a former pharmaceutical buyer at Southlake Methodist Hospital. She enjoyed traveling along with her husband on their motorcycle. Carin was proud of her son, Mark, being a part of the U.S. Air Force.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private memorial services will be held with Father Lourdu Pasala officiating.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Carin's name to St. Jude Home in Crown Point, IN. Visit Carin's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.