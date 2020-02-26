Carl A. Blackard

Carl was the former owner of Carl's Autobody in Highland, IN. He was a member of the National Buick Club, The Highland Elks Club, and a Tech Advisory Board Member for The Riviera Owners Association. From the age of 15 until two weeks ago when he was in the middle of replacing the interior of his 69 Riviera, transforming twisted and rusted metal into things of beauty was his passion and he was very good at it. He was happiest in his garage or winning another trophy at a car show.