Carl A. Graeber

Dec. 6, 1927 — Jan. 13, 2021

BOONE GROVE, IN — Carl A. Graeber, 93, of Boone Grove, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He was born December 6, 1927, in Valparaiso to Ralph and Geneva (Cobb) Graeber and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1947. Carl made his career with U.S. Steel in their Coke plant for 27 years, but his lifetime passion remained dedicated to tending the family farm.

On March 4, 1948, he married Helen D. Henson who preceded him in death in 1998. Survivors include their children, Diana (Michael) Penington, of Indianapolis, and Dale (Christine) Graeber, of Boone Grove; brother, Paul Graeber; grandchildren, Jennifer Penington, Melissa Penington, Ryan (Hanna) Penington, Jacob Graeber and Ellie Graeber; and great-grandchildren, Matilde and Emilie Penington. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Ralph Jr., Lee, Max, Peggy and Jack; and friend, Iris Pratt.

A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.