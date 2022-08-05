Carl A. Vernia

April 13, 1940 - Aug. 2, 2022

CROWN POINT - Carl A. Vernia, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Carl is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Vernia (nee Jadrnak) of 53 years; two daughters: Ann Marie (Jerry) Janda, Christina (Kit) Degenhart; five grandchildren: Josh and Kyle Janda, Rosalie, Madeline, and Annalise Degenhart; brothers: Henry (Barbara) Vernia; and sister, Rose (late Larry) Faitak; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents: Rocco and Rosalie Vernia.

Carl was born in the Tolleston section of Gary and raised in Glen Park where he attended St. Mark's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Army, earned an associate degree in electronic engineering, and worked for U.S. Steel for 25 years. He went on to work for Phillips Medical System for 18 years before retiring. Carl was a longtime member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church where he also taught C.C.D. He was also a member of the Men's Club, Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Ryder Council, and served on the Supervisors Committee for U.S. Federal Credit Union.

Carl was a die-hard Cubs fan and was so happy when they won the World Series. He was a history buff and also enjoyed reading, golfing, and all forms of sporting events. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral & Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., with a prayer service at 3:00 P.M.

Additional visitation will take place on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Carl's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.