FISHERS, IN - Carl D. Kurcinka, 43, of Fishers, passed away July 29, 2018. He was born July 20, 1975 in East Chicago, IN, to Raymond J. and Karen M. Kurcinka. Carl was a 1993 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, and he received his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University. He married Millissa M. Duffey July 26, 2003 and was a Senior Accountant for Long & Associates. He was also the owner of Zoup! restaurant. Carl was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, IN, and a current member of Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, with visitation there from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Millissa Kurcinka; children, Reagan M. and Drew J. Kurcinka; parents, Raymond J. and Karen M. Kurcinka; sisters, Laura A. Lambert, Kristy M. Brown and Tricia L. Long (Tom); parents-in-law, Charles L. Duffey II and Millissa Ann Duffey; brother-in-law, Charles L. Duffey III; nieces and nephews, Alex and Justin Long, Sam and Morgan Brown, and Brooke Lambert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Spirit at Geist Gymnasium Fund and/or the children's college education fund. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory.